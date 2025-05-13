“It was a bad day for me” - Fabricio Andrade admits he wasn’t himself in kickboxing defeat to Jonathan Haggerty

Even someone as good as Fabricio Andrade can have a bad night at the office. That's exactly what happened to the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion when he attempted to add a second belt to his collection, challenging Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown at ONE Fight Night 16 in November 2023.

On that night, 'Wonder Boy' suffered a brutal second-round knockout loss, his first and only defeat under the ONE banner.

Looking back on the loss during a recent interview with the promotion, Andrade said:

"I think I didn’t show my skills. It was a bad day for me, not only because of the defeat, but also because of the fight itself, because I wasn’t able to show what I wanted to show."

Since then, Andrade has climbed back into the win column, scoring a spectacular 42-second body-shot KO of Kwon Won Il at ONE 170 to retain his ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

Fabricio Andrade happy to continue defending his belt

After failing to become a two-sport ONE world champion, Fabricio Andrade is content to stay put in his division, defending his gold and establishing himself as one of the greatest bantamweight fighters in mixed martial arts history. He said:

"Right now, it’s more interesting for me to stay in my weight class and continue defending my belt."

What's next for 'Wonder Boy' remains to be seen, but a long-awaited trilogy fight with former ONE world champion John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker could certainly be in his future.

Andrade took the bantamweight MMA belt from Lineker in February 2023 after their first meeting, four months prior, ended in an unfortunate no-contest.

Is a threequel between Andrade and Lineker the fight to make, or is there another contender in pole position for a title opportunity?

