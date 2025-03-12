"It couldn't be at a better time" - Lou DiBella gets honest about scope of Dana White's new boxing league, makes startling admission about 'Ali Act' 

Lou DiBella has given his take on the future of Dana White's new boxing endeavor, which was followed by his surprising comments on the 'Ali Act'. According to DiBella, the boxing promotion is backed by some powerful names and has the potential to leave its mark in the combat sports world.

Turki Alalshikh made a huge statement last week that he, along with Sela, the Saudi national entertainment and events organization, were starting a new boxing league in partnership with TKO Group Holdings, who will oversee the promotion's daily operations. The company will be led by White and WWE president Nick Khan.

Notably, the chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority was in charge of organizing some of the biggest boxing matchups throughout the years, which has sparked a surge of enthusiasm among boxing fans for the new league.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, DiBella expressed his thoughts on the new collaboration between White and Alalshikh. The American promoter stated that the two have the opportunity to build something significant that will benefit the boxing landscape, saying:

''Frankly Turki and Turki making the four major guys all his little peons it made this much more doable and now you have a a company... Economically supported by the deepest pockets in the world I mean they're pretty much well set up for this... I think it couldn't be at a better time.''

DiBella also discussed the 'Ali Act', which protects boxers from potential exploitation from promoters, saying:

''I think the 'Ali Act', parts of the 'Ali Act' should not be repealed... There are parts of the 'Ali Act' that no longer make any sense like why can't a promotion have its own belts? why are we protecting the ratings organizations?''

Check out Lou DiBella's comments below:

Teddy Atlas gives his nod for Dana White's new boxing venture

Teddy Atlas recently expressed his support for Dana White's new boxing promotion. The boxing Hall of Famer has previously welcomed White's entry into the realm of boxing and is now overjoyed that it is finally official.

The 68-year-old said in a recent episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas podcast that fans could anticipate some major boxing matchups soon, saying:

''This is like touching a hot potato... Something needs to be done to make the sport healthier. It started to move into the wrong direction of importance. Something had to be injected into it to move the needle the other way.”

Check out Teddy Atlas' comments below (1:17:07):

