"It was such a big part of jiu-jitsu" - Kade Ruotolo says mastering leg locks elevated his BJJ to a whole different level

Kade Ruotolo discussed the importance of mastering leg locks to improve his jiu-jitsu skills.

In May 2022, Ruotolo made his ONE Championship submission grappling debut and defeated highly-respected Japanese fighter Shinya Aoki. Since then, the 21-year-old has solidified himself as one of the best grapplers on the planet by securing five more promotional wins, including four for the ONE lightweight world title.

Ruotolo recently did an interview on the JAXXON PODCAST to discuss various aspects of combat sports, including his evolution in jiu-jitsu. The IBJJF world champion had this to say about learning leg locks:

"The whole thing with ankle locks, my brother and I, had to learn how to defend them first. We never really attacked in them but we just had to learn them because it was such a big part of jiu-jitsu."

Watch Kade Ruotolo's entire appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST below:

Kade Ruotolo looks to utilize his jiu-jitsu during highly-anticipated transition to MMA

Kade Ruotolo's latest submission grappling match took place on April 5 at ONE Fight Night 21. The reigning ONE lightweight world champion extended his promotional record to 6-0 by submitting Francisco Lo with the "Ruotolotine" in a non-tile catchweight matchup.

The next time we see Ruotolo won't be for a submission grappling match, as he's scheduled to make his professional MMA debut. On June 7, the 21-year-old will face Blake Cooper, the brother of two-time PFL champion Ray Cooper III, at ONE 167.

Cooper made his ONE debut in September 2023, suffering a first-round knockout loss against Maurice Abevi. He now looks to bounce back by utilizing his MMA experience advantage against Ruotolo.

ONE 167 will take place inside the Impact Arena in Thailand, with Stamp Fairtex defending her women's atomweight world title in the main event against partner Denice Zamboanga.

The June 7 spectacle featuring two world title fights can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.