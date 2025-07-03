"It blew my mind how stupid he can be" - Paddy Pimblett brutally takes down Charles Oliveira's game plan vs. Ilia Topuria

Paddy Pimblett harshly criticized Charles Oliveira's approach to the UFC 317 fight against Ilia Topuria. Despite being the taller fighter with a reach advantage, Oliveira continued to fight Topuria in the pocket, where the Georgian-Spanish fighter is considered to be his strongest.

Ad

This led to Topuria knocking 'Do Bronxs' out with a right hook, followed by a left hook in Round 1 to capture the vacant lightweight title.

During his appearance on the recent episode of the Verse Us with Eric Nicksick podcast, Pimblett questioned Oliveira's decision to exchange punches with Topuria in the boxing range, stating:

"I'd love to know what their game plan was because that was just... it was half embarrassing... What are you doing just standing the middle and swinging punches with him, when he's a top class boxer and he's got power. It blew my mind at how stupid he could be... It was his 47th pro fight and he was going in there like an amateur."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (2:59):

Ad

Arman Tsarukyan discusses the factors that led to Charles Oliveira's defeat against Ilia Topuria

No.2-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan weighed in as the backup fighter for Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira. As one of the frontrunners for the next title shot, Tsarukyan was an interested observer of the fight.

Tsarukyan highlighted several reasons he believes contributed to Oliveira's devastating knockout defeat during a recent interview with Daniel Cormier. He said:

Ad

"A lot of people have dropped [Charles Oliveira] and he plays guard [to recover]. But, he's getting old now. His chin is not there anymore. And, he has so difficult weight cut as well. His time, I guess, has passed. Stylistically he was a bad matchup for Topuria as well, because he has no wrestling to take him down."

Ad

He added:

"Oliveira doesn't have good kicks as well. He has push kicks, he started very well but then he wished once and then started playing [Topuria's] game in the boxing [range]. You should work with straight punches, stay at a long distance."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below (4:30):

Ad

Tsarukyan's comments refer to the fact that opponents such as Islam Makhachev, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler have hurt Oliveira with strikes during their fights.

While 'Do Bronxs' holds the record for most submission wins in UFC history, conventional takedowns are not his strong suit, averaging approximately two takedowns every 15 minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.