Ilia Topuria flames Arman Tsarukyan for accepting backup fighter role for UFC 317, 'Akhalkalakets' issues response

Arman Tsarukyan hits back at Ilia Topuria, who blasted the Armenian for taking a backup fighter role in UFC 317's main event. Tsarukyan issued strong warning to Topuria, expressing confidence in his abilities to shut down the Spaniard in their potential fight.

According to UFC CEO Dana White's post-fight announcement at UFC Baku, Tsarukyan will be the backup fighter for the headliner between Topuria and Oliveira this weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ahead of the pay-per-view card, Topuria spoke to New York Post Sports and shared his opinion. He slammed Tsarukyan, saying:

''That’s a bad decision for him [Arman Tsarukyan]. I don’t know why he accepted, because you can’t come here as a backup fighter. I don’t know how did he train for this fight? If something happens to anyone, even to me, — think that there’s no possibility that something could happen with me, but who knows? No on knows what’s going to happen tomorrow. Even with Charles he would struggle a lot. And with me? He has no chances. No chances. First round. First minutes of the fight. What’s he going to do? Go for the takedowns. Bro, come on.”

In response, 'Ahalkalakets' took an aim at Topuria in his X post, writing:

''You better pray nothing happens to Charles [Oliveira], because I’m the worst possible matchup for you in this division. There’s a reason you’re fighting the guy I already beat, and not me, for that belt.''

Tsarukyan is currently on a four-fight win streak, the most recent being a split decision victory over Oliveira at UFC 300 last year. This earned him a title shot against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 earlier this year. However, a back injury forced him out of the contest. As a result, Renato Moicano took his place and challenged Makhachev.

Javier Mendez believes Ilia Topuria will prevail over Charles Oliveira at UFC 317

The upcoming Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira matchup at UFC 317, sparked predictions from many, including Javier Mendez.

In a recent interview with Genting Casino, Mendez backed Topuria to defeat Oliveira, citing the Spaniard's strong power. MMA Junkie reported the MMA coach's comments, which said:

''I think we're all missing one key point. Topuria was having a heck of a time making weight at 145, that's why he's gone up. Because the weight's killing him...the weight is not going to be the issue. He might even be stronger than Charles [Oliveira]...I want Charles to win, but I think Topuria might just edge him out'' [H/t: MMA Junkie]

