“It breaks my heart” - Nico Carrillo reacts to losing via TKO to Nabil Anane in world title tiff at ONE 170

'King of the North' Nico Carrillo's pristine ONE Championship run has come to a screeching halt as he suffered his first promotional loss during his title shot at ONE 170.

The Carrillo-Anane bout was one of the three highly-anticipated title fights in an event featuring the world's finest strikers in the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok. The Algerian-Thai phenom Nabil Anane, standing at an imposing 6'4" FT, used his overwhelming reach advantage to claim the interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Nico Carrillo put up a valiant fight but was ultimately unable to recover after three knockdowns in the opening round.

Reflecting on his loss, 'King of the North' took to social media to share an emotional statement, saying:

"It breaks my heart to learn the lesson like this for the biggest opportunity of my life and on the biggest stage in front of millions of people. It's hard to learn a hard lesson like that. I just feel like I need to get this off my shoulders... Lightning doesn't strike the same place twice - this will never happen again."

Nabil Anane says interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title win "only the first step" in his ascent after ONE 170 showstopper

The 20-year-old Nabil Anane's win against Nico Carrillo earned him not just the interim Muay Thai world title but also a whopping $50,000 performance bonus for the spectacular first-round finish.

With his sights set on the top, Anane expressed gratitude in his post-fight Instagram message and declared that his victory is only the beginning of his journey to become the undisputed champion:

"Thank you so much, you guys, my greatest team! We have won together, and this is only the first step. Much more is coming, Inshallah! I love all of you, guys!"

