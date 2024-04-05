“It can end very fast” - Marat Grigorian says one mistake will prove fatal against Superbon in interim world title showdown

Marat Grigorian knows one wrong move against his bitter rival Superbon could end with him staring up at the floodlights.

The pair of pound-for-pound greats will meet for the third time in their careers, second in ONE Championship, in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 this Friday at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Things are also at a fever pitch since the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship is on the line in their highly anticipated grudge match.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Marat Grigorian detailed how he should be cautious against the lightning style of Superbon, especially after their 2022 duel at ONE X.

The multi-time Glory Kickboxing world champion said he saw how much Superbon had developed since their first meeting outside ONE Championship.

"The first time it was really short because it only took 29 seconds. It didn't count that I fought against him. The second fight was five rounds of fighting, I saw everything that he threw. I was just very, very slow, and he also improved a lot."

Grigorian added:

"I have also improved a lot. So every fight is different. We need to stay sharp because one mistake and it can end very fast."

Grigorian scored the first win in the rivalry when he knocked Superbon out in the first round in their matchup at Kunlun Fight in 2018.

Superbon then returned the favor four years later when he dominated Grigorian to retain his then-ONE featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE X in Singapore.

ONE Friday Fights 58 could very well end the rivalry, and the entire card is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Marat Grigorian determined to take the win by whatever means necessary

Marat Grigorian is ready to throw everything, including the kitchen sink, when he faces Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 58.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Grigorian said he doesn't care if he gets either a knockout or a decision against Superbon.

The only thing running through his mind is taking the win and the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

"This year, I'm gonna risk everything. I really need to and want to win. That's all there is. The only thing in my mind is to beat him. Finish or not, it doesn't matter how it will end. I just want to win."

