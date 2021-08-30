"It wasn't a close fight to me" - Claressa Shields feels Tyron Woodley clearly won the fight against Jake Paul

Claressa Shields attended the much-anticipated Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight on Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer secured a split decision victory (77-75, 78-74, and 75-77) in the eight-round boxing match over the former UFC welterweight champion.

However, Claressa Shields is not happy with those numbers and believes that Tyron Woodley was the clear winner of the fight.

Speaking about the split decision victory given to Jake Paul by the judges, Claressa Shields refused to accept that it was as close a fight as the scorecard makes it look.

"It wasn't no close fight to me. I thought Tyron Woodley clearly won," she said.

In an interview with the media following the event, the decorated boxer stated that even though Jake Paul is surely doing a great thing for boxing by bringing fame and money to the sport, he did not do enough to take home the win on Sunday night.

"What the hell did Jake Paul do? Did he hurt Woodley? He ran around the ring. He backed up the whole time. He didn't win the fight. But it's a business. He bringing a lot of his fans. He's doing a great thing for boxing. They're gonna have a rematch. But Tyron Woodley definitely earned the win tonight in my eyes," Claressa Shields said.

Claressa Shields revealed that she was at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight to support Tyron Woodley, Amanda Serrano, and Montana Love, and in her opinion, all three of them did excellently.

Montana Love defeated Ivan Baranchyk with a 7th-round TKO, while women's WBA, WBC, and IBO featherweight champion Amanda Serrano successfully defended her belts against Yamileth Mercado in a unanimous decision win (97-93, 98-92, 99-91).

Claressa Shields has advice for Jake Paul

Claressa Shields was asked if she had any suggestions for Jake Paul to improve his game inside the squared circle. With the long list of accolades that Claressa Shields holds, she would definitely be the right person to pass on some tips and tricks to Jake Paul, who scored the fourth straight win of his boxing career tonight.

"Put his chin down, step one. Use the combination. Stop running... you lose rounds like that," Claressa Shields said.

Watch the full interview below:

