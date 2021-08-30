Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley 'agree' to an immediate rematch if 'The Chosen One' gets an 'I Love Jake Paul' tattoo

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley may already have agreed to run it back after the YouTuber-turned-boxer was crowned the victor of their highly anticipated clash by way of a split decision. There is, however, one catch - the 'I Love Jake Paul' tattoo.

The duo decided to raise the stakes of their fight after they agreed to a bet. The wager would have the loser get the winner's name tattooed on themselves. And now that Jake Paul has emerged triumphant, he's come to collect on the debt that he's owed.

Woodley connected big time here. Paul was rocked! #PaulWoodleypic.twitter.com/H4P1O6ueNX — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 30, 2021

After Tyron Woodley initiated talks of an immediate rematch, Jake Paul agreed to set it up as long as 'The Chosen One' got the 'I Love Jake Paul' tattoo as agreed upon.

"If you get the tattoo, 'I Love Jake Paul', let's run it back. Get the tattoo. Get the tattoo and we'll run it back. We got the tattoo artist right here. So you ain't going nowhere. Wipe that sweat off and shave that leg. Because I'm putting 'I Love Jake Paul' on your leg and then we can run ut back," said Jake Paul.

Tyron Woodley believes a rematch is the biggest fight for Jake Paul right now

While in conversation with Ariel Helwani during the post-fight interview inside the squared circle, Tyron Woodley declared that the judges had granted Jake Paul an errant win.

Talking up their ability to market and sell PPVs, Tyron Woodley asserted that a rematch with him was the biggest fight he could take up right now. There has been a lot of talk about a fight against Tommy Fury. However, the former UFC welterweight champion wants Jake Paul to overlook Fury and run it right back with him.

"I feel like if that was the second biggest PPV, then Round 2 is going to be bigger than that. No disrespect, but f**k the Fury fight. Me and Jake need to run that back!" declared Tyron Woodley.

Although he may be right when it comes to creating, marketing and selling big PPVs, the only way they get to a rematch is if Tyron Woodley stands true to his promise. Will he come through?

