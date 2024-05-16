"It was very close" - Muay Thai prodigy Johan Ghazali reflects on epic first Tawanchai-Nattawut war

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut will renew hostilities as they face each other once again at ONE 167 on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Not only are the fans excited to watch the rematch after the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym athlete put on a striking clinic in their first matchup, but also ONE Muay Thai star Johan Ghazali.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the 18-year-old Muay Thai prodigy shared his views on how the first fight played out:

"I was there the last time they fought in the stadium, but I don't know man, I feel like Tawanchai took it. But, when I look back, sometimes I feel Jo had it. So I don't know, it was very very close."

Tawanchai and Nattawut faced each other in Oct. 2023 with the latter stepping in as a short-notice replacement for the then-injured Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Both men gave it their all and they each had a credible reason as to why they should have won, but it was the former who scraped by with a unanimous decision - a defeat that has not left the mind of Nattawut.

Tawanchai showcases stinging power in intense sparring session

As the 25-year-old prepares to put his featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line for the third time since winning it in Sept. 2022, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym product is pulling out all the stops in training camp.

Known best for his stinging kicks thanks to his solid reach, he showcased a newer side to his boxing abilities, landing heavy shots against his sparring partner which might end up being the fate of Nattawut at ONE 167.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.