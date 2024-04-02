WATCH: The brutal and technical back-and-forth between Thai stars Tawanchai, Jo Nattawut in 2023 kickboxing clash

Hard-hitting non-stop action has been at the heart of every bout that ONE Championship Muay Thai star Tawanchai PK Saenchai has found himself in, and it was no different in late 2023.

At ONE Fight Night 15, the featherweight Muay Thai world champion was booked to fight fellow Thai star Superbon Superbon Training Camp in a clash between two generations of superstars.

However, Superbon was forced off the card due to injury, and stepping in for him was 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut - an explosive knockout artist looking to return to the winner's circle after falling to Chingiz Allazov and Jamal Yusupov in his last two outings.

Tawanchai knew that fighting Nattawut would be a tough outing, but he had all the confidence in himself after posting five straight wins before the big kickboxing bout.

Nattawut brought the fight to Tawanchai from the opening bell and the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion happily responded in kind, giving fans inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium quite the display of striking.

When it was all said and done, the 24-year-old had his hand raised via unanimous decision.

Tawanchai set for rematch with Jo Nattawut

ONE Championship brass saw magic in the air when Tawanchai fought Nattawut, and they will run it back on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, at ONE 167.

Nattawut believes that would have won over Tawanchai the first time around had he been able to have a full fight camp.

With ONE 167 being months away, Nattawut will have an opportunity to prove his words true, especially with Tawanchai's ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship being on the line.

ONE 167 will be airing live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

