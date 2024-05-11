WATCH: Tawanchai looks deadlier than ever in sparring session ahead of world title defense against Jo Nattawut

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai is taking no chances when he steps back into the Circle for a highly anticipated rematch with 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut.

Eight months removed from their instant classic at ONE Fight Night 15. There, Tawanchai came out on top, scoring a unanimous decision victory in their three-round kickboxing clash inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. This time, they'll run it back at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in the art of eight limbs.

Putting his 26 pounds of gold on the line, Tawanchai is leaving no stone unturned in the gym to ensure that he leaves ONE 167 on June 7 with his featherweight Muay Thai crown.

"Feel the impact. Will the Muay Thai featherweight king maintain his reign when he faces “Smokin” Jo Nattawut at ONE 167 on Prime Video on June 7?"

Tawanchai rides into his third world title defense on a seven-fight win streak dating back to his sensational second-round KO of Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE: Heavy Hitters.

Jo Nattawut ready to shock the world against Tawanchai at ONE 167 on June 7

Though he came up short in his first meeting with Tawanchai last year, Jo Nattawut delivered a head-turning performance, putting immense pressure on the reigning world champion and taking Tawanchai to the limit. That was more than enough to earn Nattawut a shot at claiming his first ONE world championship.

Nattawut is 4-1 in Muay Thai competition in ONE, 72-11 overall. He currently holds noteworthy wins over George Mann, Samy Sana, and Luke Lessei. He has also shared the Circle with some of the absolute best strikers in the world, including Giorgio Petrosyan and reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov.

Will 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut shock the world and score the biggest win of his Muay Thai career, or will Tawanchai extend his unbeaten streak to eight in a row and retain his title in the process?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.