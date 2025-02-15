  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "It has clouded the decision" - UFC insider makes eye-opening claim on why heavyweight legend picked Francis Ngannou to beat Jon Jones

"It has clouded the decision" - UFC insider makes eye-opening claim on why heavyweight legend picked Francis Ngannou to beat Jon Jones

By Vaibhav Rathod
Modified Feb 15, 2025 17:36 GMT
UFC insider makes eye-opening claim on why heavyweight legend picked Francis Ngannou (right) to beat Jon Jones (left). [Images courtesy: @ufc and @francisngannou on Instagram]
UFC insider shares his take on why heavyweight legend picked Francis Ngannou (right) over Jon Jones (left) as the greatest heavyweight. [Images courtesy: @ufc and @francisngannou on Instagram]

UFC heavyweight legend Stipe Miocic picked Francis Ngannou as the winner in a hypothetical fight against reigning heavyweight champion Jon Jones. This garnered a reaction from Chael Sonnen, who shed light on the potential reason behind Miocic’s choice.

Ad

Miocic was recently interviewed by The Schmo, where he was asked to pick a winner in a hypothetical matchup between ‘Bones’ and Ngannou while discussing the greatest heavyweight of all time. Having faced both fighters in his career, Miocic was in a prime position to assess the matchup. The 42-year-old backed 'The Predator' but also acknowledged Jones' technical skill advantage.

Meanwhile, Sonnen speculated a completely different reason behind Miocic picking Ngannou. On his YouTube channel, the UFC Hall of Famer asserted that Jones has a habit of portraying himself as the victim, especially when building up fights.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sonnen claimed that during Jones' scheduled bout with Miocic, the heavyweight champion falsely accused Miocic of things he never said, attempting to paint him as the villain to get into the right mindset for the fight.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Sonnen said:

"Jon also likes to be a victim. He likes it if we're fighting, but we're fighting for a reason. Oh, and by the way, the side that I stand on is righteous, thus needing to make his opponent a very bad guy who made very bad statements.
Ad
"And I just tell you that because Stipe was innocent. Stipe did not do the things that Jon said that Stipe did, but I understood why Jon was insisting he did. It's very important that you understand this. And when this fight got over, Jon didn't then take any of those things back. Jon then enjoyed his moment of conquering the evil empire—Stipe Miocic.”
Ad

Many things were said leading up to UFC 309, with Jones even accusing Miocic of making comments about his relationship with his daughters. Sonnen believes that the hatred in their build-up might have fueled Miocic's decision to favor Ngannou over Jones in a hypothetical fight. Sonnen stated:

“Stipe is as close to perfect reputation-wise as you could possibly be in this space.And I'm only telling you that because I don't think Stipe's ever had somebody come at him like that before. What Jon was accusing Stipe of, as a way of just getting himself into the right mindset, I think it offended him. And I think because of that offense, it has clouded the decision for Stipe to say that Francis would beat him.”
Ad

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (4:07):

youtube-cover
Ad

Jon Jones reacts to Stipe Miocic picking Francis Ngannou as greatest heavyweight

Jon Jones took to his Instagram story to share a post highlighting Stipe Miocic’s comments, where the former heavyweight champion picked Francis Ngannou as the greatest heavyweight. Jones kept his reaction brief, simply writing:

“Of course.”

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी