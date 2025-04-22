“It was a continuous rhythm” - Superbon in awe of Masaaki Noiri’s masterful finishing sequence over Tawanchai

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand couldn't believe his eyes when Japanese star Masaaki Noiri took care of business to win by knockout against featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai.
Noiri and Tawanchai locked horns at the recently concluded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last month, with the Japanese fighter taking home a third-round technical knockout win in front of his hometown fans.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superbon shared his thoughts on the matchup and what made the difference. The Superbon Training Camp founder said:
"I think it is. It was a continuous rhythm, punching, and cutting the body first. And then, at the moment, when Tawanchai guarded low and lifted his knee. That was Tawanchai’s mistake. And then Noiri connected with the left which connected and the right which made Tawanchai fall."
The victory for Noiri has set the stage for a world title unification showdown with Superbon, which fans can expect to see sometime later this year. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Thai star is hard at work in the gym, preparing for his inevitable return to action.
Superbon unfazed by the challenge that awaits him with Masaaki Noiri's title triumph: "I'm not afraid of him"
Superbon isn't one to tremble in fear of his opponents. The 34-year-old veteran fighter has faced the absolute best of the best of them in the world's largest martial arts organization.
With Masaaki Noiri capturing the gold at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, Superbon said he is more than willing to tussle with the Japanese star:
"He is a talented person. But I’m not afraid of him."
ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang was broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, last March 23. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand on watch.onefc.com.