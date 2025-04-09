Superbon claims Chingiz Allazov is avoiding rematch with him: “Why are we still talking about this fighter?”

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand had some choice words for former divisional king Chingiz Allazov last weekend.

Ad

Allazov was in Bangkok to corner his close friend and teammate, Roman Kryklia, who defended the ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai world title in the ONE Fight Night 30 main event.

A Bangkok native, Superbon took part in the fight week festivities, and with Allazov in close proximity, could not help but comment on his old foe.

Allazov, for the most part, had welcomed a rematch against Superbon, but the latter did not see the point in it.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in an interview during fight week, Superbon did not mince his words.

Ad

The Superbon Training Camp founder said:

"You can talk whenever. You don’t fight anymore. So why are we still talking about this fighter who is not going to fight? It’s nothing. You’re not gonna see him fight. We’re not gonna see him fight. So why are we talking about people who are not going to fight?"

Ad

Needless to say, fans would love to see a rematch go down between the two featherweight elites if it were to happen.

What's next for Superbon?

While a rematch with Chingiz Allazov may be way out of left field, Superbon is not without a legitimate opponent coming up next.

Japanese kickboxing veteran Masaaki Noiri is fresh off a knockout finish over Tawanchai PK Saenchai to capture the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title, effectively setting the stage for a unification bout with 'regular' champion Superbon.

Ad

Fans are certainly looking forward to that fight, as much as Superbon himself.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Superbon's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.