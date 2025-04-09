Superbon claims Chingiz Allazov is avoiding rematch with him: “Why are we still talking about this fighter?”

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand had some choice words for former divisional king Chingiz Allazov last weekend.
Allazov was in Bangkok to corner his close friend and teammate, Roman Kryklia, who defended the ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai world title in the ONE Fight Night 30 main event.
A Bangkok native, Superbon took part in the fight week festivities, and with Allazov in close proximity, could not help but comment on his old foe.
Allazov, for the most part, had welcomed a rematch against Superbon, but the latter did not see the point in it.
Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in an interview during fight week, Superbon did not mince his words.
The Superbon Training Camp founder said:
"You can talk whenever. You don’t fight anymore. So why are we still talking about this fighter who is not going to fight? It’s nothing. You’re not gonna see him fight. We’re not gonna see him fight. So why are we talking about people who are not going to fight?"
Needless to say, fans would love to see a rematch go down between the two featherweight elites if it were to happen.
What's next for Superbon?
While a rematch with Chingiz Allazov may be way out of left field, Superbon is not without a legitimate opponent coming up next.
Japanese kickboxing veteran Masaaki Noiri is fresh off a knockout finish over Tawanchai PK Saenchai to capture the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title, effectively setting the stage for a unification bout with 'regular' champion Superbon.
Fans are certainly looking forward to that fight, as much as Superbon himself.
