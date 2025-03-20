"It'd take $30 million" - UFC veterans dissect whether there's  hidden monetary motive behind Jon Jones' six-month demand for Tom Aspinall fight

Jon Jones defeated Ciryl Gane on his return to the UFC at UFC 285 to win the vacant UFC heavyweight championship. On the other hand, Tom Aspinall also won the interim heavyweight title by beating Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 290 and has been asking for a title unification bout against Jones ever since. Former UFC fighters dissect the contours of the likely showdown as Jones seeks six months to prepare for the likely bout.

'Bones' is coming off an impressive third-round TKO victory over Stipe Miocic in his first title defense in the heavyweight division at UFC 309. Likewise, Aspinall defeated Curtis Blaydes by a first-round KO at UFC 304 and has since been issuing multiple challenges to Jones.

Former UFC double champ Daniel Cormier and UFC welterweight fighter Ben Askren sat together and dissected the potential bout between the pair. Askren offered his take on the issue and blamed the paycheck while saying that Jones wants it to be bumped by some percent.

Whereas 'DC' elaborated on the matter in the conversation and expressed intrigue:

"Jon Jones said publicly it would take $30 million right. Now, he's saying, money talks but time, 'I need time.' Money is good, like, 'even if you bring me the money, the timing is what I need to fight this guy.' Why? do you think he's just steering into this, he just doesn't want to fight Tom Aspinall, because Tom Aspinall was celebrating after Pereira loss, because he felt like Jon Jones can't use Pereira anymore as a crutch to try to make that fight."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Jon Jones below (5:32):

Chael Sonnen reacts to Jon Jones' six-month demand to prepare for Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall has been regularly calling out Jon Jones for a title unification bout since he won the interim heavyweight title at UFC 295. On the other hand, Jones was focused on fighting Miocic whom he defeated at UFC 309 and following that fight, he expressed his desire to fight with Alex Pereira.

Pereira lost his recent fight with Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 making things a bit clearer for Aspinall to finally get a chance of sharing the octagon with Jones. In the meantime, 'Bones' has asked for six months to fully prepare for the Aspinall fight.

Reacting to Jones' demand, Chael Sonnen offered his two cents on his YouTube channel and said:

"If it were me and I had fought four and a half months ago and you want me to go to a big fight right now, you'd know that I had four and a half months to train for that fight, and if your goal was to give me six, if you called me now, you'd just add a month, and a half to what you'd already given me, and you'd know that I had six. So, how much does Jon have if Jon needs six months to train for Aspinall?"

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (5:35):

