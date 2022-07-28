"It definitely rubs off on you" - Training with Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski helps build championship mindset, says Kai Kara-France

Flyweight contender Kai Kara-France has suggested that training with UFC titleholders Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski under Eugene Bareman's coaching is already helping him have a championship mindset.

At UFC 277, Kai Kara-France will rematch Brandon Moreno for the interim flyweight title. Moreno was the first fighter to defeat 'Don't Blink' in the octagon and is a former 125lb champion.

Speaking to Fox Sports Australia, the 29-year-old contender revealed the benefits of training with some of the UFC's biggest stars.

"I'm counted out but I never count myself out... That's why I believe I'll be the champ. That's the kinda of mindset you've got to have, you gotta believe you're the champ before you become the champ. I'm training with world champions. It's the magic word here but it definitely rubs off on you. Training with Volk [Volkanovski], training with Izzy [Adesanya], training at City Kickboxing. It just breeds championship level fighters."

Kara-France will head into UFC 277 on a fine three-fight winning run, which includes a stunning TKO victory over former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrant. Should the New Zealander win the fight, he'll hold UFC gold for the first time and bring another belt back to City Kickboxing.

Kai Kara-France's coach Eugene Bareman details what pushed the flyweight fighter to pursue MMA

City Kickboxing founder and head coach Eugene Bareman recently revealed why he believes Kai Kara-France made the step into MMA.

Speaking to Combat TV, the award-winning coach admitted that most sports around the world are often dominated by 'giants', whereas the UFC, due to its different weight classes, can celebrate athletes of a smaller stature.

"I think Kai's always been a super-talented athlete. I think you get super athletes like him at that weight class. Where does a young, athletic, super-talented boy go when we are in a world where sports are predominantly dominated by giants? ... What do you do if you're a 50/60kg super athlete? ... You gravitate to a sport governed by weight divisions."

'Don't Blink' has been very vocal about the bullying he received as a child due to his size, which he has used as motivation while pursuing his MMA career.

Kara-France's rematch with Brandon Moreno at UFC 277 will be the toughest test of the 29-year-old's career so far. The winner of the bout will go onto face champion Devieson Figuerdo when he recovers from his hand injury.

