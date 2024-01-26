“It would definitely sell out” – Martin Nguyen confident ONE Championship has the right ingredients to be a top draw in Australia

Former ONE featherweight and lightweight MMA world champion ‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen has been waiting a long time for ONE Championship to host a live event in his home country of Australia.

Given ONE’s recent rapid expansion globally, the Vietnamese-Australian superstar’s dream of that happening could finally become reality.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nguyen talked about how much it would mean to him to be able to headline a ONE Championship card in ‘The Land Down Under’.

‘The Situ-Asian’ said:

“Yeah man, definitely. The Qudos Bank Arena, we'll sell that out. You know how many years I've been waiting for this to happen? How many people in Australia that can't travel out of Australia but still want to watch me fight? And you know, timing and all that you know if they have an event in Australia, it would definitely sell out with the amount of talent we have on the ground too.”

The 34-year-old from Queensland will see action this weekend. If he’s victorious, the beat rolls on for the former featherweight MMA king, and he could earn a world title opportunity soon.

Martin Nguyen to face dangerous BJJ superstar Garry Tonon in Tokyo

Former two-division ONE world champion and current no.3-ranked featherweight MMA contender ‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen is set to do battle with no.1-ranked ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru.

The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan this Sunday, January 28th.

A victory for the Vietnamese-Australian superstar would mean taking Tonon’s number one status in the division and potentially setting himself up for another crack at the ONE featherweight MMA world title.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru via global Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. You can also visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch the event from your specific location.