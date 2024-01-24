“You can't beat experience” – Martin Nguyen banking on his veteran’s intuition against surging Garry Tonon at ONE 165

Former undisputed ONE featherweight and lightweight MMA world champion ‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen has been around the block.

A veteran fighter in ONE Championship, Nguyen has showcased his talents on the biggest stage in the world’s largest martial arts organization since he made his promotional debut in 2014. At the age of 34, the Vietnamese-Australian firecracker will be banking on his veteran experience when he steps into the ONE ring for his next fight.

Nguyen, the current no.3-ranked featherweight MMA contender in ONE Championship, is set to face no.1-ranked contender and former ONE world title challenger ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru.

The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, January 28th.

In a recent interview with From The Stands, Nguyen said it’s his knowledge and experience as an MMA fighter that will carry him to victory against the dangerous Tonon.

‘The Situ-Asian’ said:

“[With me well prepared] it's definitely going to be a much harder fight for him on fight night as well. I'm not saying that it's going to be an easy fight for me as well, because I'm sure he's been preparing as well, but I feel that you can't beat experience.”

The Nguyen vs. Tonon matchup at ONE 165 will likely determine the next challenger in line for the world title.

Martin Nguyen looking to make another run at ONE featherweight MMA gold

No.3-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender and former two-division champ Martin Nguyen knows he has to put in the performance of a lifetime when he meets Garry Tonon at ONE 165 this weekend.

A victory over the no.1-ranked contender in the division is guaranteed to put him in pole position for the next world title shot.

The reigning ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai is set to unify the belts with interim titleholder Thanh Le at ONE 166 later this year, and Nguyen is looking to draw the next ballot for a crack at immortality.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru via global Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. Visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how you can watch from your location.