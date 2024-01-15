“It didn’t go well” - Shamil Gasanov unsatisfied with gritty win over Oh Ho Taek at ONE Fight Night 18

Shamil Gasanov may have gotten his hand raised at ONE Fight Night 18, but the way he took the win wasn’t the one he envisioned going in.

The Russian grappling machine eked out a hard-fought unanimous decision against South Korean star Oh Ho Taek in the card’s headliner this past weekend at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Despite returning to the win column, Gasanov admitted that he wasn’t fully satisfied with how he beat Oh in Bangkok.

Shamil Gasanov said in his post-fight interview:

“It was a pretty difficult fight for me. It didn't go as planned. I was planning to finish him in the first round. I was planning to do the first submission of 2024 but, at the same time, it didn't go well. But still, I won. That's a victory.”

Gasanov, who is now 2-1 in ONE Championship, admitted in his in-ring interview with commentator Mitch Chilson that he was suffering from food poisoning leading up to the match.

Nevertheless, ‘The Cobra’ was able to impose his offense for much of the contest.

Gasanov constantly had Oh in his grasp and always threatened to take the match by rear-naked choke. Oh, to his credit, managed to escape all of Gasanov’s submission attempts.

Despite his disappointment, Gasanov captured the pivotal win and maintained his spot as the No.4-ranked featherweight MMA contender.

Breakdown of Shamil Gasanov’s win over Oh Ho Taek

Oh Ho Taek, who seemed to have the advantage in the striking department, tried to keep his distance against Shamil Gasanov at the start of the match.

Gasanov, however, immediately went for the takedown the moment he found an opening against Oh. It didn’t take long for Gasanov to control the match and lock in a body triangle.

While Oh managed to escape the initial attempts, Gasanov quickly regained control of the match and this sequence.

Gasanov repeatedly brought the match to the ground at the start of each round and prevented Oh from mounting any significant offensive sequence.

Having put the match under his control, and practically squeezing the air out of Oh, Gasanov emerged victorious in a match that he exhausted all of his will to win.