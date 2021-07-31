"It has to be different" - Gilbert Burns gives his prediction for the Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington rematch at UFC 268

Top UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns weighed-in on the rumored rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington that is likely taking place at UFC 268 in November 2021.

In conversation with Marc Raimondi from ESPN, 'Durinho' Gilbert Burns said:

"I think it's going to be different, you know. It has to be different. I see, as of right now, Kamaru [Usman] is a favourite. He just got three fights after that fight. One was, let's say, 'boring' one against [Jorge] Masvidal, the first one in Abu Dhabi. Then he freaking finished me, he finished Mavidal, he's been looking amazing. He's a beast, a gas tank, too. Colby Covington beat [Tyron] Woodley, but Woodley came [in after] losing ten rounds to that fight."

Cageside footage of Kamaru Usman knocking out Jorge Masvidal is simply breathtaking:#UFC261 pic.twitter.com/AeneYpIgez — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) April 25, 2021

Despite being the champion, Kamaru Usman has seen much more activity inside the octagon than Colby Covington has since they last fought in December 2019.

Furthermore, Kamaru Usman has shown a lot of progress where his striking ability is concerned. Under the tutelage of Trevor Wittman, Kamaru Usman has really expanded his striking arsenal and precision. Moreover, his wrestling skills seem to be getting even better, gearing him up to enter the conversation for welterweight G.O.A.T some day.

Gilbert Burns feels that Usman has come a long way from his last fight with Colby in 2019. Burns said:

"Colby, I like that style, I like the fight, but I put a little bit more advantage for Kamaru, just because of the activity, the guys that he is fighting... If the Kamaru in 2019 finished him [Colby Covington], then Kamaru [is] for sure gonna finish him [now]."

What happened in the first fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington?

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington first brought their rivalry into the octagon at UFC 245 in December 2019. Both welterweights are exceptional wrestlers and great strikers.

Thus, the matchup promised to be a banger, and it delivered. In fact, ever since the fight was concluded, UFC president Dana White has constantly stated that the fight was one of the best he has ever seen. He's also said that the rematch between Covington and Usman is definitely going to happen. It appears as though the announcement regarding the fulfillment of White's promise will soon be out.

Kamaru Usman will meet Colby Covington in a welterweight title rematch at UFC 268 in November, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN.



The date and location are not finalized yet, but UFC is hoping for the fight to headline Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/nqVAjgogO4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 26, 2021

Going back to UFC 245, the brawl between Usman and Covington was a largely back-and-forth affair. While 'Chaos' Colby Covington mixed his striking with kicks and swift punches, Kamaru Usman employed a more defensive yet pressurizing approach. He attempted to carefully walk down his opponent and land his patented devastating jabs.

The fight ended in round four after a huge slug-fest. At the time of the conclusion, the judges' scorecards read 39-37, 38-38, and 37-39, indicating a majority draw. However, Kamaru Usman finished Colby Covington in the fourth round with a stiff right followed by ground-and-pound.

One year ago: Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington at UFC 245pic.twitter.com/iLkb98mVXE — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 14, 2020

