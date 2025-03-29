“It doesn’t really make sense” - Liam Harrison says Nabil Anane’s mix of height and KO power defies the law of physics

Science and Nabil Anane don't belong in the same sentence. At least, that's what Muay Thai living legend Liam Harrison believes.

Needless to say, the three-time "Art of Eight Limbs" world champion has been impressed by the Thai-Algerian striker's performances on the global stage.

Anane extended his active win streak in the promotion to 7-0 with a dominant unanimous decision win over 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 during their three-round scrap at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena.

There have been plenty of knockouts, stunning displays, and growth displayed by the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion since he was put to sleep by Superlek in 2023.

While it has been pretty much business as usual for Nabil Anane, Liam Harrison remains baffled as hell by how he's been able to add so much venom to his six-foot-four figure, because more often than not, the two never go hand in hand.

He had this to say during a recent catchup with Nick Atkin after ONE's gem of a return to Japan:

"For someone with that tall frame, they shouldn't really have that power. It don't really make sense to me. It showed against Kulabdam, and then against Nico, and then against Superlek. And that's the first time Superlek's been given an eight-count in about 150 fights I think."

Watch the full interview here:

Nabil Anane reveals his secret to ridiculous KO power: "A lot of hard training"

Science nor Liam Harrison may not have the answer to how Nabil Anane blends both facets of his game — height and knockout power — together.

However, the Thai-Algerian phenom said it's all down to the hard work he's put in since suffering his first career KO to Superlek a couple of years back.

The 20-year-old Muay Thai wizard shared during the ONE 172 post-event press conference:

"I got a lot of hard training. I trained very hard for this. If being tall is the sole reason that you can win, I want to invite everyone who is tall to come and fight and become a champion."

