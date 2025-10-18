  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "It ends with Merab winning" - Ilia Topuria pushes Merab Dvalishvili to chase Alexander Volkanovski super-fight

"It ends with Merab winning" - Ilia Topuria pushes Merab Dvalishvili to chase Alexander Volkanovski super-fight

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 18, 2025 02:22 GMT
Ilia Topuria (left) wants Merab Dvalishvili (center) to fight Alexander Volkanovski (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Ilia Topuria (left) wants Merab Dvalishvili (center) to fight Alexander Volkanovski (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Ilia Topuria wants his Georgian compatriot, Merab Dvalishvili, to pursue new challenges outside the bantamweight division. The UFC lightweight champion has urged Dvalishvili to consider a move to featherweight for a potential showdown with titleholder Alexander Volkanovski.

Ad

Dvalishvili has emerged as one of the most dominant forces at bantamweight. Undefeated since September 2018, he holds the record for the fourth-longest win streak in UFC history. His wrestling pressure and durability have made him nearly untouchable at 135 pounds.

With all that in mind, Topuria believes Dvalishvili’s skill set can translate successfully to the 145-pound division. He is particularly confident in Dvalisvili's chances against Volkanovski, whom he previously dethroned to begin his championship rise.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking in a recent interview with Betsson Sport, Topuria said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“Merab is not normal. I told him he needs to change weight classes, because he will 100 per cent win a second belt. I have no doubts about what happens in that [Volkanovski] fight. It ends with Merab winning.”

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Ad

For now, Dvalishvili remains focused on his reign at bantamweight, having dispatched Cory Sandhagen in another decisive performance at UFC 320. He is already booked to take on Petr Yan in a rematch at UFC 323, where he will attempt to become the first UFC champion in history to defend a title four times within a single calendar year.

Michael Bisping backs Merab Dvalishvili for potential clash with Alexander Volkanovski

Michael Bisping believes Merab Dvalishvili has earned the opportunity to chase a second UFC title. Dvalishvili has seemingly cleaned out the division with decisive wins over top-ranked opponents.

Ad

Bisping suggested that a move to featherweight could be the logical next step. He believes a matchup with Alexander Volkanovski would provide one of the most intriguing stylistic clashes in the featherweight division.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping said:

"If everyone's going to jump around weight classes, if Khamzat Chimaev is going to fight [Alex] Pereira, if Pereira's going to fight Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall. Conor McGregor can do it without defending a belt. Islam Makhachev wants to go up, Ilia Topuria wants to go up. Why can't Merab Dvalishvili go up when he's beaten everyone in the top 10 pretty much?. He's lapping the division. Tell me that you don't want to see a fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Merab Dvalishvili. That would be incredible. I would absolutely love to see that fight."
About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications