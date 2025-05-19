Thai striking superstar Nong-O Hama gave a hypothetical preview of a mega showdown between him and reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 if they ever cross paths inside the ONE Circle.
In his recent appearance on the South China Morning Post, the former long-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion claimed that their fight would be nothing short of spectacular since both of them have a similar style of fighting. Nong-O said:
"Me and Superlek [would be entertaining because] we have similar styles, so it would be entertaining in terms of seeing the beautiful techniques, things like that, because we are both technical fighters."
Check out Nong-O's interview below:
Nong-O is coming off a successful revenge win over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai last May 2 in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 with a clinical unanimous decision to secure his first win in the flyweight division since his official move to the division.
Nong-O explains why winning against younger opponents like Kongthoranee is important
Nong-O also explained during his recent interview with the South China Morning Post why his recent win over Kongthoranee was very important for him.
According to the 38-year-old veteran, getting a victory against young opponents is something that he would be proud of because once they reach the ceiling of their careers, he would have some pride that he once handed them a defeat. He said:
"So that has turned into motivation for me to train even harder because I know that one day, if I succeed in winning against someone who's younger than me who's really good, then it would turn into something really impressive to remember."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 via the free event replay.