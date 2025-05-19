Thai striking superstar Nong-O Hama gave a hypothetical preview of a mega showdown between him and reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 if they ever cross paths inside the ONE Circle.

Ad

In his recent appearance on the South China Morning Post, the former long-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion claimed that their fight would be nothing short of spectacular since both of them have a similar style of fighting. Nong-O said:

"Me and Superlek [would be entertaining because] we have similar styles, so it would be entertaining in terms of seeing the beautiful techniques, things like that, because we are both technical fighters."

Ad

Trending

Check out Nong-O's interview below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Nong-O is coming off a successful revenge win over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai last May 2 in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 with a clinical unanimous decision to secure his first win in the flyweight division since his official move to the division.

Nong-O explains why winning against younger opponents like Kongthoranee is important

Nong-O also explained during his recent interview with the South China Morning Post why his recent win over Kongthoranee was very important for him.

Ad

According to the 38-year-old veteran, getting a victory against young opponents is something that he would be proud of because once they reach the ceiling of their careers, he would have some pride that he once handed them a defeat. He said:

"So that has turned into motivation for me to train even harder because I know that one day, if I succeed in winning against someone who's younger than me who's really good, then it would turn into something really impressive to remember."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 via the free event replay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.