"It should be fairly easy for him" - Stephen Thompson reveals what Conor McGregor has to do differently to achieve victory at UFC 264

Stephen Thompson believes Conor McGregor needs to go back to the old karate stance that helped him beat Jose Aldo a few years ago.

Heading into UFC 264, 'Wonderboy' said that McGregor needs to use his old technique and body movement to beat Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight.

During his recent interview with Submission Radio, Thompson said that seeing as Conor McGregor is a lifelong martial artist, it should be fairly easy for him to go back to the old body movement technique.

'Wonderboy' added that Conor McGregor should've been working on going back to his old technique immediately after the second fight with 'The Diamond' at UFC 257, given the fact that a third fight between the two men was always likely to be on the cards after their second meeting.

"For a lifelong martial artist such as Conor Mcgregor, it should be fairly easy for him. I think he can get back to that fairly easy and as long as he's been doing that directly after the fight. After his last fight, he should've gone back to the gym and started working on it. He knew then he was gonna have a rematch, he's won one, Poirier's one won, it's bound to happen. You know, it's meant to be a third fight. So hopefully he's doing that and he's got good coaches to making him do that movement. So I don't think it's that hard for him."

Conor McGregor will return at UFC 264 for his first-ever UFC trilogy fight

'The Notorious' will aim to get back to winning ways by avenging his last loss to Dustin Poirier, as the Irishman is set to headline yet another UFC card.

Conor McGregor has previously avenged and bounced back from losses in his career.

However, given how resilient Poirier was at UFC 257, the Irishman definitely has to be careful while dealing with 'The Diamond' in their third fight on July 10.

