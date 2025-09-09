“It feels good to let my hands go” - Tye Ruotolo on striking experience in first pro MMA fight in ONE Championship

The entire world was curious to see how Tye Ruotolo’s unproven striking would hold up in his mixed martial arts debut.The BJJ savant’s hands looked damn good at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video against Adrian Lee last Friday, September 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.The reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion proved he possessed far more than elite ground skills.Before taking out Lee’s consciousness via a rear-naked choke, he landed clean punches, sharp elbows, and effective kicks on the feet.Ruotolo, the youngest IBJJF world champion, expressed pride in holding his own in the striking exchanges.During his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson, he said:&quot;It feels good to let my hands go. The whole camp, Kade told me to keep my chin down, so I tried to. Definitely got clipped a couple times, but, oh, what a match. Thank you so much.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLee, who entered this contest with a 3-0 slate, proved to be a tough adversary. However, he had no answer for the phenomenal MMA debutant.Ruotolo used diverse attacks to keep the Singaporean-American sensation guessing.Once the action inevitably hit the canvas, the Atos standout completely outclassed his opponent and collected another cool $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.Tye Ruotolo reflects on his 'gnarly' MMA debutAfter competing in four-ounce gloves for the first time, Tye Ruotolo concluded that mixed martial arts is a whole different ballgame compared to grappling.Once the adrenaline wore off, the 22-year-old BJJ savant admitted MMA is quite taxing physically and mentally.The ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion said in his in-ring interview:&quot;Pukey, for sure. A little bit of puking. Oh, man, that was gnarly. Super bummed to see my opponent like that.&quot;The full replay of ONE Fight Night 35 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America