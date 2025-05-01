"It has been a great experience" - Kongthoranee details benefits of PK Saenchai move ahead of Nong-O redo

Third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai had a change of scenery ahead of his much-awaited rematch with Nong-O Hama on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31 in front of their home fans at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Sor Sommai affiliate is now training at the PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym, and he has been loving his time with the famed team, as he told season journalist Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post in his pre-fight interview:

"I just feel at PK there are a lot of people that I can train with, I can spar with. It's just like, you know, just the versatility of training partners there. And also, I think it has been a great experience to change things up a little bit, change gym a little bit, and experience other things."

Check out Kongthoranee's interview below:

The 28-year-old wants to reassert his mastery over the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king in their upcoming flyweight Muay Thai rematch and prove that his split decision victory last February at ONE Fight Night 28 was not a fluke.

Kongthoranee shares his new program in training ahead of sequel against Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 31

In another recent interview with ONE Championship, Kongthoranee spilled the beans on his new training regimen at PK Saenchai and said that he follows the standard training they have for other ONE athletes.

However, he revealed that he's still working with the same nutritionist to keep his weight in check ahead of his sequel against Nong-O, as he stated:

"I go for a run at 6am and then come back and train in the morning. Overall, I train according to PK's program, the same program they use with other athletes in the gym. Of course, it's the same standard training program that ONE fighter have. I still work with the same nutrionist, but the owner of PK's gym buys me food to nourish my body to the fullest."

