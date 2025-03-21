“It was great for me to have him” - Rodtang thanks nutritionist Peter Miller for getting him in the best shape for Takeru showdown

Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon struggled in maintaining his weight within his traditional lane of flyweight in his last two matches. He has moved to address it, enlisting the services of a nutritionist to keep him in shape for his marquee fight this week in Japan.

'The Iron Man' added nutritionist Peter Miller of Condition.Nutrition to his team in preparation for his long-awaited flyweight kickboxing match against Japanese legend Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena.

He was happy to report that the move has produced good results, telling ONE Championship in an interview:

"His name is Peter. He has been working with a lot of ONE fighters on weight. I’ve known him for a long time. I see him all the time when I go to fights. This time, he wanted to help me make weight, so it was great for me to have him."

Rodtang first missed weight in June 2024 in what was supposed to be a flyweight kickboxing match against Bosnian-Canadian fighter. The contest was forced to be played in a catchweight of 141.25 pounds while he had to forfeit 25% of his purse. He still won the match though, by decision.

In his next match in November, he once again missed weight and was stripped of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title he long held. The match still pushed through with only opponent Jacob Smith of the United Kingdom eligible to claim the title had he won over Rodtang.

Takeru expects Rodtang to make weight for ONE 172

While he is aware of his opponent's recent struggles making weight, Takeru Segawa is expecting Rodtang Jitmuangnon to make it to flyweight in their showdown at ONE 172 considering the magnitude of the match.

'The Natural Born Krusher' shared this as early as December when the long-planned match was already taking form, highlighting like him, he believed that 'The Iron Man' is going to be invested in the contest and make sure he would be in top form.

Takeru told combat sports journalist Nic Atkin in an interview:

"I believe that Rodtang will do his best to make weight and hydration."

The Takeru-Rodtang clash was supposedly to take place in January last year also in Japan. It, however, did not push through as the Jitmuangnon Gym standout went down with a hand injury in the lead-up.

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

