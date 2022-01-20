“It has to happen” - Tiffany Teo says fight with Angela Lee is inevitable

Tiffany Teo has emerged as the best active homegrown MMA fighter Singapore has to offer. Following her victory over Meng Bo earlier this month, she has effectively cleaned out the strawweight division, defeating everyone in the top five, similar to reigning titleholder Xiong Jing Nan.

Both Teo and Xiong have expressed interest in moving down to the atomweight division for some fresh competition. In fact, ‘No Chill’ is already scouting the opposition.

In an appearance on the Stronghold Podcast with Lukas Leasure, Teo said she is keeping a close eye on the upcoming Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex bout for the ONE women’s atomweight world title. The highly anticipated title fight goes down at ONE X on March 26.

Making her pick for the highly-anticipated clash, Teo said:

“I’ll give it to Angela, experience-wise. I feel like Angela has better grappling and takedowns.”

Over the years, Lee has truly been unstoppable. The Singaporean-American is a fighter Teo thinks she will eventually face in the Circle.

“It has to happen eventually, right? Especially if I’m going down to atomweight. She’s fighting atom and straw, and I’m going down to atom – like, it has to happen.”

Of course, Teo’s ability to adapt will be key against Lee, should the two meet in the Circle. She admitted to this and explained:

“That’s how I train. I try not to just focus on one discipline because to me, I’m an MMA fighter so I have to be well-versed in different disciplines like jiu-jitsu, wrestling, striking and putting it all together.”

Tiffany Teo’s next fight could be at atomweight

After her most recent win, Tiffany Teo called out practically every woman in the promotion and expressed her desire to fight more this year.

During a post-fight interview, Teo put out Ritu Phogat’s name as a potential opponent if she does decide to make the leap toward atomweight.

The match makes a lot of sense in a way. Phogat is based in Singapore and trains at the renowned Evolve MMA, a gym Lee also represents.

Phogat’s wrestling background can be a great stylistic matchup with Teo’s grappling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. The fact that they both handed Meng Bo her first two losses in the promotion is just the icing on the cake

Edited by Harvey Leonard