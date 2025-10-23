“It is such an honor” - Superbon thankful for Japanese fans who welcome him to face Masaaki Noiri on his home soil

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand will be stepping into hostile territory when he takes on interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri of Japan at ONE 173 later this year.Superbon knows the odds will be stacked against him as he figures in this unification showdown, but he’s thankful for the opportunity regardless.The 35-year-old veteran striker spoke to ONE Championship in a recent interview, and he had a message for the fans. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe told the world’s largest martial arts organization:“I want to say thank you for watching the fight. Thank you to those who support me. It is such an honor to be fighting in Japan.”Superbon and Noiri are set to lock horns in the main event at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will take place live on Sunday, November 16, from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for all the information on how to stream ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, or purchase tickets to watch it at the venue.Superbon says Masaaki Noiri’s confidence will falter after tasting his KO power: “He will feel that it is different”Superbon believes Masaaki Noiri won’t know what hit him when the two meet in the Circle in the main event at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16.The 35-year-old says that once the Japanese fighter gets a taste of what he brings to the table, Noiri will fold under the pressure.Superbon told ONE Championship:“I think he has gained more confidence from that fight against Tawanchai. But once the game starts, his confidence [will] gradually fade, and he will feel that it is different from the previous fights he won.”Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Superbon’s next fight.