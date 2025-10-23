  • home icon
  • “It is such an honor” - Superbon thankful for Japanese fans who welcome him to face Masaaki Noiri on his home soil

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Oct 23, 2025 08:44 GMT
Superbon - Photo by ONE Championship
Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand will be stepping into hostile territory when he takes on interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri of Japan at ONE 173 later this year.

Superbon knows the odds will be stacked against him as he figures in this unification showdown, but he’s thankful for the opportunity regardless.

The 35-year-old veteran striker spoke to ONE Championship in a recent interview, and he had a message for the fans.

He told the world’s largest martial arts organization:

“I want to say thank you for watching the fight. Thank you to those who support me. It is such an honor to be fighting in Japan.”

Superbon and Noiri are set to lock horns in the main event at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will take place live on Sunday, November 16, from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for all the information on how to stream ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, or purchase tickets to watch it at the venue.

Superbon says Masaaki Noiri’s confidence will falter after tasting his KO power: “He will feel that it is different”

Superbon believes Masaaki Noiri won’t know what hit him when the two meet in the Circle in the main event at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16.

The 35-year-old says that once the Japanese fighter gets a taste of what he brings to the table, Noiri will fold under the pressure.

Superbon told ONE Championship:

“I think he has gained more confidence from that fight against Tawanchai. But once the game starts, his confidence [will] gradually fade, and he will feel that it is different from the previous fights he won.”

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
