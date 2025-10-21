Superbon says Masaaki Noiri’s ‘confidence’ will subside after tasting his power: “He will feel that it is different”

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand believes Masaaki Noiri’s plans will go out the window once he gets hit.The 35-year-old Bangkok native will seek unditsputed status in the main event of ONE 173 against the interim featherweight kickboxing world champion at Tokyo's Ariake Arena on November 16.Noiri’s cinderella run was capped off by one of the biggest upsets in combat sports history. At ONE 172 in March, the Japanese striker completed a come-from-behind knockout win over the prolific Tawanchai PK Saenchai.That stunning victory over the ONE featherweight Muay Thai kingpin elevated Noiri’s status and gave him the utmost confidence heading into this world title unification.However, Superbon insists that momentum stops with him. The Superbon Training Camp leader believes reality will strike once they engage.He told ONE Championship in his pre-event interview:&quot;I think he has gained more confidence from that fight against Tawanchai. But once the game starts, his confidence [will] gradually fade, and he will feel that it is different from the previous fights he won.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith 116 career wins to his name and a laundry list of highlight reel finishes, Superbon is no doubt the cream of the crop at 145 pounds.As far as the Thai superstar is concerned, it will stay that way at ONE 173.Masaaki Noiri confident he can knock out SuperbonMasaaki Noiri finds solace in the fact that he finished Tawanchai — the same fighter who owns a knockout win over Superbon.The interim featherweight kickboxing world champion thinks he also crack the Thai veteran's defenses and add to his growing highlight reel. The Team Vasileus representative told ONE in an earlier interview:&quot;Whether it be the main match or not, I don’t think about it when I’m fighting. However, I think there are certain expectations placed on me, and I could promise you that it will end in a knockout, and I imagine myself wearing the belt after the match.&quot;Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.