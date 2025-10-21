  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Superbon says Masaaki Noiri’s ‘confidence’ will subside after tasting his power: “He will feel that it is different”

Superbon says Masaaki Noiri’s ‘confidence’ will subside after tasting his power: “He will feel that it is different”

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 21, 2025 05:36 GMT
Superbon (L) vs Masaaki Noiri | Image credit: ONE Championship
Superbon (L) vs Masaaki Noiri | Image credit: ONE Championship

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand believes Masaaki Noiri’s plans will go out the window once he gets hit.

Ad

The 35-year-old Bangkok native will seek unditsputed status in the main event of ONE 173 against the interim featherweight kickboxing world champion at Tokyo's Ariake Arena on November 16.

Noiri’s cinderella run was capped off by one of the biggest upsets in combat sports history. At ONE 172 in March, the Japanese striker completed a come-from-behind knockout win over the prolific Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

That stunning victory over the ONE featherweight Muay Thai kingpin elevated Noiri’s status and gave him the utmost confidence heading into this world title unification.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, Superbon insists that momentum stops with him. The Superbon Training Camp leader believes reality will strike once they engage.

He told ONE Championship in his pre-event interview:

"I think he has gained more confidence from that fight against Tawanchai. But once the game starts, his confidence [will] gradually fade, and he will feel that it is different from the previous fights he won."
Ad
Ad

With 116 career wins to his name and a laundry list of highlight reel finishes, Superbon is no doubt the cream of the crop at 145 pounds.

As far as the Thai superstar is concerned, it will stay that way at ONE 173.

Masaaki Noiri confident he can knock out Superbon

Masaaki Noiri finds solace in the fact that he finished Tawanchai — the same fighter who owns a knockout win over Superbon.

Ad

The interim featherweight kickboxing world champion thinks he also crack the Thai veteran's defenses and add to his growing highlight reel.

The Team Vasileus representative told ONE in an earlier interview:

"Whether it be the main match or not, I don’t think about it when I’m fighting. However, I think there are certain expectations placed on me, and I could promise you that it will end in a knockout, and I imagine myself wearing the belt after the match."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications