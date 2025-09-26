“Superbon can take it easily” - Rukiya Anpo makes quick pick for ONE 173 main event

Former K-1 champion Rukiya Anpo expects Superbon to unify the featherweight kickboxing belts over interim champ Masaaki Noiri in the curtain closer of ONE 173.

Ad

‘Demolition Man’, who will be competing in the same event against Marat Grigorian, has taken a keen interest in the main event battle.

After all, he wants to avenge a previous loss to Noiri, while also setting sights on becoming the world champion of the stacked 155-pound kickboxing division.

In a recent interview on the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Anpo was asked who would emerge victorious between Superbon and his old rival.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking through a translator, the Japanese star offered his prediction:

"So he doesn't want to go deep about the details of the fight prediction, but Noiri is similar to what Marat Grigorian has, which is the physical strength. So Noiri uses his strength to go, push forward, and pressure his opponent, which is one pattern. So honestly, Anpo thinks Superbon can take it easily, that one fighting style from Noiri.”

Ad

Given his history with Noiri, Anpo does have some in-depth knowledge of the Team Vasileus star’s capabilities.

Needless to say, the 29-year-old promotional newcomer will not be rooting for his Japanese compatriot at ONE 173.

Watch the full interview:

Ad

Rukiya Anpo hell-bent on settling the score vs. Masaaki Noiri

Rukiya Anpo is so obsessed with avenging a previous loss to Masaaki Noiri that he joined the home of martial arts simply for that reason.

For the Japanese star, beating Marat Grigorian is the first step to moving closer to that goal.

'Demolition Man' admitted in the same SCMP interview:

"Since I came here, all I've been thinking about is revenge against Masaaki Noiri. To make that happen, I just need to beat every opponent standing in front of me, one by one. That's it."

Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest news about ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.