"It hurt just watching it" - Fans feel the power of Jeremy Miado's devastating knockout sequence against Miao Li Tao

Jeremy Miado is one of the most hard-hitting strawweight MMA contenders in ONE Championship, thanks to his boxing fighting base, which allowed him to become one of the most exciting fighters in the promotion.

One great example of this was when Miado reasserted his mastery against Miao Li Tao in their rematch at ONE: NextGen in October 2021. He scored a second-round TKO victory over his Chinese opponent.

The winning sequence was reposted by the world's largest martial arts organization on their Instagram account with the caption:

"Bringing the HEAT 🔥 Will Jeremy Miado come out on top against Hiroba Minowa at ONE Fight Night 23 on @primevideo? @jeremydjaguar"

In the video, 'The Jaguar' stunned Miao with a solid right-hand punch, then started to swarm him with more punches to the body and head. It was the beginning of the end for the Sunkin International Fight Club representative, as he wasn't able to respond to eight unanswered punches that forced the referee to stop the fight.

Fans were amazed by the power and combination shown by Jeremy Miado against Miao Li Tao

The power that Miado packs in his hands has earned him thousands of fans around the globe and made their jaws drop. Instagram users @rylan_gutz, @papiloopy, @psosw33t, @seba1san, @abdoughhul, and @the_hukster felt this power, as they commented on the post:

"Why did it hurt just by watching it 😭"

"They sound like gunshots 😃"

"😮‍💨 i felt those"

"Them shots wooow😯"

"Bomb punch 💣"

"He's hitting him as if he owes him money😂"

Screenshot of fans' comments

Currently, the 31-year-old slugger is preparing for his next fight on July 5 against the No. 4-ranked divisional contender Hiroba Minowa as part of the exciting ONE Fight Night 23 card. It will be a pivotal match, as Miado could strengthen his argument for a slot in the division's top five rankings.

ONE Fight Night 23 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on July 5 during U.S. primetime.