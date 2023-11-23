“It was intense” – Dustin Poirier sheds light on his first ever Formula 1 experience while attending the recent Las Vegas race

It turns out that Dustin Poirier thoroughly enjoyed watching a Formula 1 race live from the stands.

The former interim UFC lightweight champion dedicates a lot of his time and energy to social work. But experiencing new things also seems to be on his radar.

Dustin Poirier was recently in Las Vegas, where he attended the UFC Vegas 82 event headlined by Brendan Allen and Paul Craig. His social media posts showed him attending an F1 event later.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, ‘The Diamond’ described the experience:

“Yeah, I was out there with Celsius [Energy drink company]. They brought me out, had great seats. It was intense, you know. I've been to Indycar, I've been to Nascar… That was my first F1 event and that was pretty cool.”

Speaking about watching the race from the stands, Poirier said:

“They go at 200-something miles an hour and you're shoulder to shoulder trying to watch. So you watch the screen until they make it right in front of you. Then you look down for a second and then back to the screen, you know.”

Watch Dustin Poirier speak about the experience from the 1:43:03 mark of the video below:

Dustin Poirier wants UFC 300 fight on his resume

MMA and the UFC have come a long way over the last three decades. The UFC will host its milestone UFC 300 pay-per-view event in April 2024 and many high-profile fighters are keen to compete on the historic card.

While discussing his return to competition with Helwani, Dustin Poirier threw his name in the mix and stated that he would love to be a part of UFC 300:

“I think it would be cool. Like I've said in all these interviews, I'm probably not going to be fighting at [UFC] 400, I missed UFC 200… 300 would be awesome to have on the resume.”

He added:

“I sat down with the UFC, we talked about it, and they're kind of on the same page as me. If we can get the right opponent that makes sense for a big fight, then we can do it.”

Dustin Poirier was on the mission to get a third crack at the undisputed UFC lightweight title. However, his run was violently stopped by old foe Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 this past July.

The Louisiana native has bounced back from setbacks several times in his storied MMA career. He will look forward to get back in the win column and make a final run for the title.