"It was an investment" - Ryan Garcia claims he drank apple juice on stage in a beer bottle to pocket extra $12 Million in winnings

Ryan Garcia seemingly duped many with the quality of his in-ring performance in contrast to some of his pre-fight behaviour.

A lot of the buildup leading into the April 20 pay-per-view boxing bout vs WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney was centred on the seemingly erratic behaviour of Garcia.

Part of that hecticness saw Garcia seemingly chug a beer at the ceremonial weigh-in before his monumental matchup against Haney. It turns out, per 'King Ry' himself, things weren't as they seemed, and a lot of strategy was actually at play.

In a clip shared by PBD Podcast via the X account @jedigoodman, Garcia addressed losing money with his weight miss:

"Yeah, I mean it just, it was an investment. It was an investment. One, I'm gonna be healthy. Two, that's gonna make it look worse. I'm drinking a beer on the scales. That's f****** crazy. But, nah, let's be honest, we put apple juice and sparkling water in it ... I told you I was gonna make a hundred million this year. I told you, I gave you my word."

Check out Garcia mentioning that the beer drinking was a ruse below:

Ryan Garcia and the leadup to his domination of Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia seemed off-kilter both on a mental health and physical readiness level heading into his Devin Haney matchup. This was a consequential bout with both fighting for the first time as professionals after going three wins apiece during their six-fight amateur boxing series with each other.

Garcia came in more than three pounds overweight for their 140-pound contracted bout, which meant he was ineligible to win Haney's WBC title. The former WBC interim lightweight champion was also delving into a lot of conspiracy theories pre-fight, talking about seeing sexual exploitation of children via an X Space with Andrew Tate.

The California native also posted videos of him breaking down crying and purporting that he could not access his phone as well as his financial assets. He also spoke at length about how an unidentified person was looking to put him in prison, and many onlookers questioned the ethics of the fight even going ahead.

After garnering multiple knockdowns and garnering a majority decision win, it seems like Ryan Garcia is having the last laugh after being nearly ubiquitously doubted.