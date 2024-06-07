"It just calls for a great fight" - Denis Puric certain all elements are in place to make Rodtang fight a war for the ages

Denis Puric knows what he has signed up for at ONE 167, but he does not plan on backing down one bit despite what may come his way from Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

After all, 'The Bosnian Menace' built a reputation as one of the most high-octane performers across Muay Thai and kickboxing for almost two decades.

With that experience and technical know-how, he vows not to take a step back when he meets 'The Iron Man' in a kickboxing encounter inside the Impact Arena this Friday, June 7.

The same can be said for the longtime ONE flyweight Muay Thai king, who never fails to pack aggression, power, and will whenever he competes under the ONE spotlight.

Given how things are laid out, Puric is sure that this fixture will be a fun fight or even an early contender for Fight of the Year.

Speaking on the DonttapPodcast, the Team CSK affiliate shared:

"He is very exciting, and I'm very exciting. And, I think, you know, for this fight, we got two guys who got the same caliber, the same kind of aggressive fight style, and it just calls for a great fight. I think that stylistically, this will be the fight of the year."

Watch the full interview below:

While nothing is guaranteed, not until fight night at least, it's hard to imagine a scrap between these two aggressive fighters being anything but all-out action.

As such, don't blink an eye when these two Muay Mats go toe-to-toe in the middle of the ONE Circle at ONE 167. The entire card will be available live in U.S. primetime for free for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Denis Puric wants ONE gold next

Should he extend his winning streak to three against Rodtang, Denis Puric will want to run it back against 'The Iron Man' for his flyweight Muay Thai world title.

If that doesn't come into play, the 39-year-old veteran will be happy to stay in his kickboxing lane to work his way to Superlek Kiatmoo9's 26 pounds of gold.

In a previous interview with ONE Championship, he shared:

"Whoever is ready after this first, we can do it [either Rodtang or Superlek for the world title]. It doesn't matter."