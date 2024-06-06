ONE 167 preview and predictions: Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs. Jo Nattawut

The main event of ONE 167 could finally settle a debate that's been raging on for quite some time now. Tawanchai PK Saenchai will defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against newfound rival Jo Nattawut in the card's curtain closer on Friday, US primetime, at Impact Arena.

The pair first exchanged violence at ONE Fight Night 15 in a match that had the fanbase practically split down the middle.

Trending

Tawanchai emerged as the winner via unanimous decision in their kickboxing matchup, but some fans believe the fight was too close to call and that the result could've gone either direction.

Nearly seven months after that meeting, Tawanchai and Nattawut will run it back with ONE Championship gold on the line.

Before ONE 167 transpires this weekend, Sportskeeda's ONE Championship team put on their analytic hats and gave their unbiased opinion and prediction for Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

James De Rozario: Tawanchai by decision

I foresee both warriors starting this redo at a relentless pace, aiming to control the flow of the contest -- something that would be key throughout the tie.

Jo Nattawut proved the last time out that he has hands for days. His movement, combos, and ability to read Tawanchai went a long way, though he came up short.

With more tools at his disposal, I expect him to turn on the heat, driving knees or elbows in the clinch, to undo what comes his way.

Still, I don't think any of that will raise any concern on Tawanchai's end. The sleek striker will collect his points the best way he knows how, using precision, power, and finesse to win every exchange until the dying seconds to retain his prized possession.

Mike Murillo: Tawanchai by KO

Considering how closely fought their first encounter was, it is great to see that Tawanchai vs. Jo Nattawut is being given another go at ONE 167 with a world title on the line.

But unlike in the first showdown, I expect Tawanchai to be better prepared in their rematch.

While late-replacement Nattawut found a lot of openings in their kickboxing clash back in October and made significant headway in the process, I don't see that happening a lot this time around.

In the lead-up, Tawanchai said he is mentally and physically prepared to touch gloves again with Nattawut, and there is very reason to believe that.

With more time to prepare and the match under his traditional lane of Muay Thai, with his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line, expect a recalibrated Tawanchai going up against 'Smokin'' Jo at ONE 167.

Ted Razon: Tawanchai by TKO

After that shocking first fight, I can say there won't be any more surprises for Tawanchai this time around.

The world champion's destructive power is amplified in four-ounce gloves, especially since he can unload his entire arsenal under Muay Thai rules.

As valiantly as Nattawut fought last time, I don't see him surviving five rounds in this rematch.

'Smokin'' Jo visibly struggled when his opponents were the aggressor off the bat, as we've seen in his first-round knockout losses to Chingiz Allazov and Giorgio Petrosyan.

Granted Tawanchai loves to sit back and use his counter striking in the early rounds, I see him being more aggressive than usual since he has a point to prove.

Tawanchai can cause mayhem from mid-range with his sharp body and leg kicks.

If Nattawut breaches the distance like he did in the first fight, the 25-year-old's sharp elbows and underrated clinch game will certainly come to play.

I see Tawanchai catching Nattawut with a brutal punch-kick combo in round two to seal the deal.

Vince Richards: Tawanchai by decision

I don't see this fight ending in a knockout, but I expect ONE 167's main event to contend as the best Muay Thai fight of the year.

Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II will be a violent chess match of the highest order, with two contrasting styles battling it out for ONE Championship gold.

I see Nattawut employing his rogue boxing style to disrupt Tawanchai's momentum, but I don't expect the featherweight Muay Thai king to fall victim to 'Smokin'' Jo's aggression.

Tawanchai will engage Nattawut in the pocket, but it's from the distance where he'll make his living.

The young Thai superstar is a master at using his kicks, and that will be his main weapon in this world title fight.

Tawanchai will be quick, smooth, and powerful in his approach, and his kick-heavy offense will prove to be the difference maker in getting the nod from all three judges.