Denis Puric relishing chance to claim ONE gold against Rodtang or Superlek: “Whoever is ready after this first”

A winner in three of his last four, Denis Puric is willing to vie for the promotion's flyweight striking world titles, currently in the hands of Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

This Friday night, June 7, 'The Bosnian Menace' will return to action a mere two months removed from his impressive performance against Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 22 in April.

Dropping the four-ounce gloves for a pair of eight-ounce ones, Puric will square off with 'The Iron Man' at ONE 167.

Though their clash will be a kickboxing match, the fight could serve as a preview of their inevitable showdown for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title — currently held by Rodtang.

However, 'The Iron Man' isn't the only path to gold for Puric. With Superlek sitting as the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world titleholder, 'The Bosnian Menace' could opt to challenge 'The Kicking Machine.'

On being asked who he would rather fight between the two Thai superstars during his appearance at the ONE 167 pre-fight press event, Puric said:

"That would be interesting, but first I wanna focus on this fight, [that world title fight], it doesn’t matter. Whoever is ready after this first, we can do it, it doesn’t matter."

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

Superlek has some interesting battles coming up

While Rodtang is expected to fight one or two more times before 2024 comes to an end, Superlek already has two bouts booked next.

At ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28, the kickboxing kingpin will participate in a flyweight Muay Thai scrap against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Then, On Sept. 6, ONE Championship will make its long-awaited return to the United States when the promotion invades Ball Arena in The Mile High City —Denver, Colorado — for ONE 168.

That evening, Superlek will challenge reigning two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship in one of the biggest fights in the sport's history.

Whether or not 'The Kicking Machine' comes out on top against Haggerty, he could have Puric waiting in the wings to try and rid him of the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title currently wrapped around his waist.

Who would you rather see Puric square off with in the future?

