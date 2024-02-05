"It was more of just creating an ally" - David Feldman talks meeting with "great guy" Dana White after BKFC 57 event

Dana White is considered one of the greatest promoters in the history of combat sports, as he has helped defy critics and turn the UFC into a global brand. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship president David Feldman recently had the opportunity to meet the longtime UFC promotional frontman.

He shared a photo of the meeting on Instagram, captioning the post:

"Big Meeting today! @danawhite"

Feldman discussed the meeting with MMA Fighting:

"It was more of just creating an ally. That’s really all I have to say. It was great meeting. He’s a great guy. He’s doing his thing with UFC, and we’re going to do our thing with BKFC. We’re going to be the biggest combat sport on the planet.”

The BKFC promotional frontman added that he's open to working with the UFC in an attempt to continue growing the sport of bare knuckle boxing:

"We want to grow our sport. We want to make our sport the biggest it can be. If that means teaming up with other promotions, we have nothing against doing anything like that, because we think that it’s just going to make the sport grow and the company grow and the business grow.

"So anything that’s going to make it grow, we’re down for it. We had people from all over the world in attendance tonight. They all loved it, and we’re going to expand everywhere." [h/t MMA Fighting]

BKFC previously did a cross promotional bout with Bellator at BKFC 27: London in 2022, where Mike Perry beat Michael 'Venom' Page via majority decision. White, however, has expressed that he has no interest in cross promotion bouts.

Dana White discusses fighter pay structure

There have been plenty of debates regarding UFC fighter pay, with several fighters calling out the promotion for their seemingly low paydays.

UFC CEO Dana White recently discussed the promotion's pay structure. Speaking to Vivek Ramaswamy of The Truth Podcast, the promotional frontman said:

''The way that it works is that there's a standard level of pay, and depending on who you are and how you make it, how you climb up the ladder.

"So what happens is when you become a world champion, you become a partner. So when you get the belt, you're sharing the pay-per-view revenues.''

Dana White went on to describe how Jim Miller, who has a record 43 UFC bouts, has made millions of dollars since joining the promotion in 2008. Fighters reportedly earn 16-20% of total revenue, which has drawn criticism, as it is far less than athletes in other major sporting leagues.