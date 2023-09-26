“It was just insane energy” – Chatri Sityodtong blown away by fiery ONE Friday Fights 34 

ONE Friday Fights 34 had a lot of hype around it and it delivered on the promise of being one of the biggest events in the history of Muay Thai on September 22.

Live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the energy from the arena was palpable even through a television screen.

With a card stacked full of some of the best strikers in the world, the event was capped off by a dream fight that was guaranteed to send the iconic venue at fever pitch.

Producing an instant classic, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and Superlek Kiatmoo9 put their friendship to the side to produce an entertaining battle for the ages.

Capping off a great night of action, two of the very best put on a show for the fans with a back-and-forth fight that ended with ‘The Kicking Machine’ getting his hand raised after the final bell.

Reflecting on the event, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong had this to say during an interview with South China Morning Post Martial Arts.

The ONE head honcho said:

“I think you witness it – the action, the electricity. You know the stadium was on fire. I couldn't even hear myself speak for the majority of the night. It was just insane energy. And man the best of the best fighters I'm telling you.”

“I wouldn’t say this is the best of the best in Muay Thai, it’s the best of the best in striking, full stop. I don’t see any strikers in the world that could stand in any other striking martial art against these guys you saw tonight.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available to watch back in full for free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App.