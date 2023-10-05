“It just makes me at peace” – Mikey Musumeci says religious music helps him stay calm before his matches

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci uses music to keep himself calm and focused before a big match.

Two months removed from his impressive submission victory over strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for an openweight submission superfight with former ONE world champion and Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki.

As he makes his walk to the circle, Mikey Musumeci can be regularly spotted wearing a pair of headphones. Asked what he likes to listen to just before he goes into battle, the New Jersey native revealed that religious music helps to keep him at peace until the moment he steps on the canvas.

“I like a lot of different music, but. I definitely love Casting Crowns. It's Christian music, Christian rock kind of kind of Christian music, and I love what the song stands for. A lot of times you'll see me with headphones on when I walk out in ONE Championship and everyone's always curious what I'm listening to."

He added:

“I'm usually listening to religious music when I walk out and it just makes me at peace. I don't really like listening to some hype walkout song. I like just being in my own head in a different world. So when I walk out, I typically have Casting Crowns or some religious music.”

Mikey Musumeci has often been open about his struggles with ADHD (Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) and his use of music to maintain his focus.

Musumeci’s opponent, Shinya Aoki, will return to the circle determined to get back into the win column after coming up short in his last three outings in the promotion.

Having rolled with some of the promotion’s best submission superstars including Garry Tonon, Marat Gafurov, and ONE lightweight submission grappling world titleholder Kade Ruotolo, ‘Tobikan Judan’ will be more than prepared to contend with anything the five-time IBJJF champ throws at him on Friday night.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.