“It just wasn’t attainable” - Nico Carrillo looks back on rough weight cuts previously as a bantamweight fighter

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘King of the North’ Nico Carrillo of Scotland recently looked back at his rough time cutting weight to meet the 145-pound limit.

His difficulty competing at bantamweight forced the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy representative to move up a division to featherweight, where he says he is naturally more fit to compete.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Carrillo reflected on his time as a bantamweight fighter, and what fans can look forward to the next time they see him in action.

‘King of the North’ said:

“Back when I was meant to fight Superlek, but then and then it got changed a couple of weeks to Nabil, I was on 2,000 calories a day, six weeks out, training twice a day. It just wasn’t attainable. It doesn’t matter how fit and strong your body gets. When you starve it of fuel because food is fuel for the body, and when you starve your body of what it needs, it just literally just gives up on you, really.”

Needless to say, Carrillo is one of the most explosive and dangerous fighters in the ring when he’s at a hundred percent physically. Fans can expect his best performance for his next fight.

Check out the interview below:

Nico Carrillo returns to face Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 37 on Prime Video

‘King of the North’ Nico Carrillo is set to face off with American dynamo ‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei in a three-round featherweight Muay Thai contest.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 37: Kryklia vs. Agdeve on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Nov. 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

