“It leaves them inspired” - Jackie Buntan honored to be a role model for young girls on International Women’s Day

Boxing Works standout Jackie Buntan is honored for the opportunity to represent women and be a role model on martial arts’ biggest global stage.

This Friday, March 8, Buntan will enter the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a showdown with ‘The Italian Queen’ Martine Michieletto on Prime Video at ONE Fight Night 20. Through the night, the ladies of ONE Championship will take center stage to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Speaking with the promotion ahead of her highly anticipated return, Jackie Buntan hopes that her performance and the event inspire women worldwide to fight for whatever they want to achieve in life.

“It means the world,” Buntan said. “I think back in 2021, I was fortunate enough to compete on another all women's card under ONE Championship. So the fact that they're able to do this again a couple of years later, bringing even bigger names to the card, it's so inspiring and so refreshing. And that's what you want for the next generation."

She added:

“I think it leaves them inspired and I think it leaves them seeing a path that may seem uncertain, may seem unorthodox, but achievable. And the proof is in the women in this industry, today -- the women chasing after it. I think that leaves them inspired and that leaves them driven and hungry to do the same. Hopefully the goal is to do better than what we're doing now.”

Jackie Buntan joins Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Janet Todd at the top of the ONE Fight Night 20 card

In addition to Jackie Buntan’s scrap with Martine Michieletto, ONE Championship fans will witness not one but two world title fights. In the co-main event of the evening, ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will put her belt on the line against Spanish standout and former ISKA world titleholder Cristina Morales.

In the main event, ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd returns for a unification clash with current interim atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja.

Also in action will be atomweight MMA standout Jihin Radzuan, Belarusian beauty Ekaterina Vandaryeva, and two-time ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 20 live and for free in U.S. primetime on March 8.