"It led to paranoia" - Logan Paul accuses Graham Bensinger of lying about "one-sided" documentary after five months of collaboration

The Logan Paul documentary filmed by Grama Bensinger has recently come under fire by the YouTuber himself, who spoke with TMZ regarding the project. It marks a strange twist in the pair's collaboration, but according to 'Maverick,' Bensinger had made certain promises that he subsequently dishonored.

This led to Paul feeling misled by Bensinger, an American journalist with whom he spent five months during the course of the documentary's filming process.

"When a narrative is being told about you that is so far from the truth, because there's a one-sided story, it led to sleepless nights. It led to paranoia, it led to a manic state. It led to me opening up on Graham's documentary because I thought he had my best interest in line."

These initial feelings of trust, however, were shattered as Paul goes on to accuse Bensinger of not disclosing certain details about the documentary.

"I trusted this guy to do a profile on my life and I let him in for five months under the pretense that it was going to be a show on Apple TV, and yesterday it airs on his YouTube channel, and so, I'm in a weird position, because although I think the piece was okay, the whole experience has been sour for me. Because I put my story into the hands of someone, who I don't think was really looking out for me."

During the course of the interview, Paul revealed print-outs of alleged emails sent to him by Bensinger's team mentioning Apple TV+. However, Bensinger countered Paul by asserting that he had communicated to the latter's manager that the proposed Apple TV+ deal had been nixed months ago.

Logan Paul recently butted heads with younger brother, Jake Paul

Both Logan Paul and Jake Paul are YouTubers who ventured into influencer boxing. While his younger brother is fully committed to professional boxing, Logan journeyed into pro-wrestling, where he is now the WWE United States Champion, which didn't stop him from linking himself to Mike Tyson.

"Why is, someone, my brother trying to make me look like the second option for Mike Tyson? 'Oh yeah, I turned down that deal.' No he didn't. That's a complete lie."

The younger Paul brother is scheduled to face Tyson in a boxing match on July 20. However, Logan has claimed that he was offered a bout with Tyson prior to Jake, which his younger brother disputed.