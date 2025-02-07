  • home icon
  • “It’ll be hard not to cry” - Ellis Badr Barboza on what it would mean to realize dream of becoming a world champion

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 07, 2025 06:29 GMT
Ellis Badr Barboza - Photo by ONE Championship
Ellis Badr Barboza - Photo by ONE Championship

24-year-old Muay Thai sensation 'El Jefe' Ellis Badr Barboza of the United Kingdom is feeling a wave of emotions heading into the biggest fight of his professional career this weekend.

The fiery Englishman is set to challenge two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title, and Barboza says it will be a dream come true if he wins.

He told Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent interview:

"It’ll be hard not to cry. This means more to me than anything. What people don’t realize is that the path I’ve had in this camp, in my whole life, in everything to get to this point, this is the one dream I had since I started Muay Thai, since I signed with ONE."

Barboza added:

"I didn’t think about anything other than the belt. So I’m a few days away from it now. So at that point, when I get the belt and put on my shoulder, it’s gonna mean everything to me."

Needless to say, Barboza is ready to give it everything he has, and if he can beat Prajanchai, it will be a lifelong dream finally realized.

Ellis Badr Barboza and Prajanchai PK Saenchai go to war at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video main event

Fans will be treated to an epic night of fights this weekend, headlined by an exciting ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title showdown between champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai and challenger Ellis Badr Barboza.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video.

Edited by C. Naik
