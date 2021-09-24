"It'll be a lot of money lost" - Jon Jones explains why Francis Ngannou needs to beat Ciryl Gane, believes 'The Predator' is the bigger fight

Jon Jones revealed that he would prefer to fight reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou instead of interim titleholder Ciryl Gane.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Jon Jones said:

"I think it changes what the pay will be [if Ciryl Gane beats Francis Ngannou]. I don't think it's a mega-fight [me vs. Gane]... I think he's talented and he's great for the sport, he's very marketable. But he's still relatively unknown to the general public and so I'm excited for either challenge. I think they present two completely different puzzles. But yeah, Francis is definitely a bigger star. It'll be a lot of money lost if Francis were to lose, but I don't care who wins the fight, I just want the championship."

Jones explained that a win for Ngannou would benefit him and the UFC. 'The Predator' is the biggest star in the heavyweight division, and a fight against him is guaranteed to pay more than one against Gane. Jones also believes that 'Bon Gamin,' though talented, is yet to establish himself as a household name.

Watch his full interview below:

Jon Jones was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame along with Georges St-Pierre

Jon Jones was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. 'Bones' is now part of the elite 'Fight Wing' group.

He showed gratitude towards his family, fans and fellow fighters for his enigmatic career. He also thanked Alexander Gustafsson and reflected on his fight with 'The Mauler' at UFC 165. Jon Jones said:

"That was just such a difficult fight, and guess I'll take this moment to say thank you to Alex, for being a part of that. Alex taught me a lot about myself and it's rare when we find that adversity in our lives which we can get over and.. It's like, that fight with Alexander Gustafsson was the toughest I've had to do in my years, both mentally and physically."

Watch Jon Jones' full speech at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony below:

