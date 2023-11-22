“It’ll be a pleasure” – Joseph Lasiri open to all-Italian champion vs champion showdown with Jonathan Di Bella

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri is ready for an all-Italian war with fellow titleholder Jonathan Di Bella.

On December 22, Lasiri will step inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to defend his title in a highly anticipated co-main event clash with 341-win veteran Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

A month away from fight night, ‘The Hurricane’ spoke with The South China Morning Post regarding his upcoming contest and a potential superfight with the promotion’s current strawweight kickboxing king, Jonathan Di Bella.

“Yes, it’ll be a pleasure to fight for the championship, 100 percent Italian. And we have something in common, you know, Di Bella is an Italian from Canada and I am like born in Italy, but my parents are from Morocco. So we have something in common we are not 100 percent Italian but we feel Italian.”

Di Bella is coming off his second straight win under the ONE Championship banner, securing a decisive unanimous decision victory over Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

Joseph Lasiri is determined to prove his ONE world title win was anything but a fluke

Before Joseph Lasiri can focus on a champion vs. champion showdown with Jonathan Di Bella, he must first get through Thai sensation Prajanchai. The bout will be a rematch with the two fighters meeting at ONE 157 last year.

On that night, Lasiri came out on top when Prajanchai shockingly refused to get up from his stool following the conclusion of the third round. The victory earned Lasiri the ONE strawweight Muay Thai title.

After coming up short in a bid to become a two-division champion by challenging flyweight champ Rodtang Jitmuangnon in November, ‘The Hurricane’ will return to defend his title against the very man he took it from in hopes of proving that his win in their first meeting was anything, but a fluke.

Will Joseph Lasiri come out on top in the highly anticipated rematch, or will Prajanchai once again hoist 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold over his head?

You can catch ONE Friday Fights 46 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on December 22.