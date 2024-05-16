“It was a long time ago” – Superlek says previous win over Jonathan Haggerty doesn’t matter now

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand knows that his previous victory over two-sport king 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty hardly matters in the grand scheme of things.

Superlek fought and beat Haggerty by technical knockout in the second round of their 2018 fight. This was before they joined the world's largest martial arts organization and diverged into different paths in ONE Championship.

Somehow, their paths have crossed again and the two are on the precipice of another epic showdown.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Superlek said that time has erased his first victory over 'The General'.

'The Kicking Machine' said:

"It was a long time ago. The decision was a TKO from my elbow."

Superlek is set to challenge Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. The two meet at ONE 168: Denver, ONE Championship's highly anticipated return to U.S. soil.

The event broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, September 6th, in U.S. primetime, only on Amazon Prime Video.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 honored to represent Thailand in first U.S. fight for ONE Championship: "I will not disappoint the fans"

It has been Superlek's dream to compete on United States soil under ONE Championship, and now that he's finally getting the opportunity, 'The Kicking Machine' wants to make the most of it and leave a lasting impression.

He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I'm honored to represent Thailand along with Stamp Fairtex. If we are able to get these belts, they will also belong to Thailand and all the Thai people. I will not disappoint here."

Superlek is one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship, and his fight with Haggerty is one of the most eagerly anticipated in the stacked ONE 168 card.