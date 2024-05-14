ONE 168: Superlek prepared to alternate between two divisions if he gets Jonathan Haggerty's Muay Thai crown

Superlek Kiatmoo9 won't just be attempting to leave ONE 168: Denver as a two-weight world champion, he will look to come away with belts in two different sports. The Thai striker has already proven himself to be a dominant champion as the reigning and defending ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

However, for his next fight, he will move up to bantamweight to take on a world champion that he has some history with.

Jonathan Haggerty and his next challenger have gone down very different paths ever since they first fought many years ago before they both arrived in ONE Championship.

Now they are set to meet inside the Ball Arena in Denver, where it will be champion vs. champion with Haggerty's Muay Thai world championship on the line.

Despite his goals, 'The Kicking Machine' isn't ready to leave the flyweight kickboxing division for good just yet. He told Sportskeeda MMA that he plans on remaining active in this weight class even if he is successful in Denver:

"I will for sure continue to defend my belt at flyweight."

Superlek certainly has the ability to control two divisions

When it comes to the skill level, mentality, and activity that being a world champion in two divisions would require, Superlek certainly has what it takes.

He's undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the world today with the question this time around being whether he has bit off more than he can chew by moving up a weight class.

The counter point would be that 'The Kicking Machine' is a big flyweight anyways so trying to still make this weight once he does move up could cause problems for his current title reign.

All roads lead to Denver where we will find out who comes out on top in this dream fight between Haggerty and Superlek for striking fans all around the world.

ONE 168: Denver will air live in U.S. primetime on September 6 from the Ball Arena.

To be in the building for what is set to be a stacked night of fights, purchase your tickets by clicking right here.