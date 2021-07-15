"It looked like the shin was compromised" - Joe Rogan provides a detailed breakdown on Conor McGregor's injury at UFC 264

Joe Rogan has provided a detailed breakdown of Conor McGregor's gruesome leg injury at UFC 264.

Rogan was on commentary duty that night and had a closer look at McGregor's injury from his booth.

During a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan broke down how Conor McGregor ended up breaking his leg in his fight against Dustin Poirier. The UFC commentator provided a very detailed breakdown while watching the clip of the incident.

Here's Joe Rogan's assessment of Conor McGregor breaking his leg at UFC 264:

Rogan said that Conor McGregor's shin might've also been compromised from one of the leg kicks and not exactly from the one Poirier thought did the damage.

Rogan also pointed to how Poirier checked one of McGregor's kicks and pointed towards his shin, realizing the damage that had occurred.

"It looked like the shin was compromised on one of the leg kicks too, not the one that Dustin thought, Dustin thought that it was probably damaged more than once because Dustin checked one of the kicks and then pointed to Conor's shin, like 'I know that hurt you'."

Onwards and upwards we go ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qKgochlT3t — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

Rogan further added that there have been a number of horrific broken bone injuries in the UFC recently. The likes of Jacare Souza and Chris Weidman have been involved in horrific incidents recently, and Conor McGregor is the latest to join that list.

"Here's what's really crazy, there's been so many fights in the UFC and to have these breaks in a row. There's been Jacare Souza got his arm broken, Chris Weidman got his leg broken, there's been a ton of breaks, over and over and over again."

Conor McGregor once again lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

At the UFC 264 PPV, Conor McGregor once again lost to Dustin Poirier for the second successive fight.

Having lost to 'The Diamond' at UFC 257, McGregor failed to avenge his loss and failed to get his hand raised inside the octagon after a brutal third fight with Poirier.

That being said, there is a chance of the UFC booking a fourth fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier moving forward. However, the Louisianan is expected to fight for the UFC lightweight title first.

